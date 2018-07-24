It’s been a rough week out there for crackers and snackers since Monday when a number of Ritz Crackers and Goldfish products were recalled over potential risk of salmonella.

The combination of the two go-to staples of paper bag lunches everywhere getting recalled: a snack emergency for internet users.

Both Pepperidge Farm and Mondaelz stated that they were taking the precautionary measures due to what appears to be the same reason: potential contamination of the whey powder used to season the snacks. Straight out of that Little Miss Muffet rhyme, whey powder is used to season many snacks.

Proving your whole cupboard can darken in a day, Pepperidge Farm announced a recall of four different Goldfish flavors: Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream and Onion, and Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheese, all sold in the U.S. Pepperidge Farm said it announced the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

Both snack makers said there were no illnesses yet reported as a result of eating their snacks, but they recommend you toss your personal stash nonetheless. Neither company has said if these recalls are connected, but for now, it may be time to pivot to another summer snack.

You’ll need to complete a reimbursement form online to get your Goldfish refund.

Which Ritz crackers have been recalled?

According to the company’s statement, Mondalez’s recall list includes Ritz bits, Ritz cheese cracker sandwiches, Ritz bacon cracker sandwiches with cheese, Ritz whole wheat cracker sandwiches with white cheddar cheese, Ritz everything cracker sandwiches, and two multipack Mixed cookie cracker variety assortments.

Salmonella infection is a bacterial disease that can cause abdominal cramps, fever and headache, according to the Mayo Clinic, some of which run their course in a few days, though life-threatening complications are possible.

This is by no means the first recall of the year. Swiss rolls, Melons and eggs were recalled over salmonella fears this year. Meanwhile, ice cream bars and Panera cream cheese were also recalled due to listeria concerns.

The internet has taken note of these dual cracker recalls, expressing strong feelings on Twitter, with one user dubbing it a “cracker cancellation.”