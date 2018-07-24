Goldfish Crackers Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns

Pepperidge Farm voluntarily recalled four types of Goldfish crackers due to concerns over potential salmonella contamination, the company said Monday.

The bakery giant says its ingredient supplier for the whey powder included in some Goldfish crackers notified the company this week about the possible contamination, and Pepperidge Farm recalled some products “out of an abundance of caution.”

The Goldfish crackers involved in the recall include Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheese and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

All of the affected products were sold in the U.S. There have been no reported illnesses as a result of the potential contamination, the company says. Pepperidge Farm advises customers who bought these products to throw them out and fill out a reimbursement form online.

More details about the sell-by dates of affected Goldfish products can be found here.

Salmonella infection is a bacterial disease that can cause symptoms including diarrhea, fever, abdominal cramps, fever and headache, according to the Mayo Clinic. While those suffering from salmonella infection usually recover within a few days, life-threatening complications are possible.

Pepperidge Farm wasn’t the only company to recall its products over salmonella concerns this week. Mondelez Global announced it was recalling 16 varieties of its Ritz Cracker products for the same reason after its supplier of whey powder said it may contain salmonella. Like Pepperidge Farm, Mondelez Global says there have been no illnesses reported as a result of consuming the crackers.