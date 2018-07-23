Toronto Gunman Who Killed 2 and Injured 13 in Mass Shooting Identified

Police have identified the suspect in a deadly mass shooting in Toronto as 29-year-old Faisal Hussain.

The Ontario police Special Investigations Unit released his name Monday evening. He died after an exchange of gunfire with police Sunday night.

The attacker fired a handgun into restaurants and cafes in a lively Toronto neighborhood late Sunday, killing a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman and wounding 13 other people.

Police haven’t disclosed his motive. Police chief Mark Saunders said earlier Monday that investigators didn’t know it yet.

Contact information for his family couldn’t immediately be found.

The rampage came just three months after a van struck and killed 10 people in Toronto in an apparent attack directed toward women.