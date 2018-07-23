There are many Britney Spears superfans in this world who show their love for the pop princess in decidedly over-the-top displays of affection, but none have made quite the impression that an adorable pooch named Riley did when he appeared to sing a perfect rendition of Spears’ early-aughts classic, “Toxic.”

A Twitter user by the handle of @matthardn shared a video of very good boy (and apparent Brit’s #1 canine fan) Riley barking his heart out, in what sounds like a dulcet performance of the chorus of “Toxic,” something that tickled the Internet so much that the post received over 170k retweets and 4.6 million views as of Monday since it was posted on Saturday.

Move over, Chris Crocker — it looks like there’s a new viral Britney stan in town.

Watch the clip in full below.