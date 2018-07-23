Serena Williams might be a 23-time Grand Slam champion, but it looks like she’s winning off the court as well. The tennis superstar, who just finished competing in the Wimbledon finals, recently took a spontaneous trip to Venice, Italy thanks to husband Alexis Ohanian.

In an Instagram post on Ohanian’s account, the Reddit founder revealed that Williams expressed a craving for Italian food for dinner, so he whisked her away to Italy, as one does, setting a new bar for relationship goals. Ohanian also shared on social media that they rode on a gondola on Venice’s famed canals. While the Williams-Ohanian family departed Venice at the end of the weekend, Ohanian shared that the city “made a great first impression on the family” and that they would “certainly be back.”

Italy holds a special place for Williams and Ohanian; it’s where the happy couple first met each other in 2015, at Rome’s Hotel Cavalieri, the same location that Ohanian proposed to Williams in 2016. See their Venice adventures below.