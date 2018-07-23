Maisie Williams' New Game of Thrones Tattoo Is a Great Excuse to Dive Down the Theory Rabbit Hole

By Megan McCluskey
11:08 AM EDT

Just over a month after Sophie Turner debuted a House Stark direwolf sigil tattoo featuring the quote, “The pack survives,” Maisie Williams seems to have gotten her very own new Game of Thrones ink.

Williams took to her Instagram story on Sunday to tease a “No One” tattoo that appears as though it will be written in red ink. The phrase is a reference to Arya Stark’s training as a faceless assassin.

However, just as fans speculated that Turner’s tat is an indicator that Sansa Stark survives Thrones‘ final season—a theory that she denied—Williams’ new brand is bound to convince some that Arya does not.

“It’s just a quote from last season,” Turner told James Corden during a June appearance on The Late Late Show. “Everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it’s just a moral that I like to live by.”

Meanwhile, Williams has yet to provide any commentary on her “No One” ink.

 

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE