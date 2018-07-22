Washington Police Officer Killed in Crash With Another Officer During Car Chase

By Associated Press
2:29 PM EDT

(KENT, Wash.) — Authorities say a police officer in a Seattle suburb who was trying to stop a fleeing driver was apparently struck and killed by another officer.

The Washington State Patrol says preliminary information shows the Kent police officer was attempting to deploy spike strips at an intersection early Sunday when he was hit by a police vehicle.

Kent Police said in a news release that officers were pursuing a red truck seen leaving a parking lot where gunshots were reported just before 2 a.m.

The officer pursuing the suspect was critically injured in the collision. He was taken to a Seattle hospital in critical condition.

The suspect also crashed. One person was taken into custody.

Kent Police did not identify the officer who was killed. They say he made significant contributions during his eight years on the force.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE