This Summer, Help Great Britain Count Its Butterflies
A close up shot of Banded Orange butterfly during the grand opening of Butterfly House at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo on May 23, 2015 in Dunstable, England.
Barcroft Media—Barcroft Media via Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:36 PM EDT

(LONDON) — What to do during Britain’s hottest summer in years? Why, count butterflies, of course.

Britain is holding a Big Butterfly Count to help experts assess the state of the wildlife environment. The count is being backed by celebrities, including naturalist David Attenborough, and depends on people devoting 15 minutes to counting butterfly species.

More than 60,000 volunteers took part in the Butterfly Conservation survey last year. The annual survey began in 2010 and the group says it’s become the largest butterfly monitoring project in the world.

The group says butterflies react very quickly to environmental changes, making them excellent indicators of biodiversity. It says a decline in butterflies is “an early warning” of other wildlife losses.

The count, which also helps to identify threatened species, goes until Aug. 12.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE