This 10-Minute Morning Yoga Routine Will Help Get Your Day Off to a Bright Start

We always tell our students that you don’t have to practice for hours each day in order to reap the benefits of yoga. Some days, a luxurious two-hour session will be the perfect treat; other days you’ll only have 10 minutes to run through a few poses, and that’s perfectly fine.

The routine above is designed to get your body moving in a safe and effective way, focusing on healthy movement for the joints, building heat in the body and clearing out tension from the muscles and mind. It’s perfect for people who want a quick morning routine, or those who are trying to start a daily practice.

We recommend that you perform this sequence in the morning because when you don’t have time for a full yoga class, it’s always better to complete your practice sooner, rather than later, when you might forget or just skip it altogether. Mornings are also an ideal time for yoga because the mind is still in a quiet state, and it’s a great way to get the body geared up for the day. When working to build a consistent practice, it’s helpful to hold yourself accountable with a datebook. We like to mark on our calendars when we’ve completed a session in order to look back and see all that we’ve accomplished!

TIP: In yoga, it’s encouraged to practice on an empty stomach, especially in the morning. Have a glass of water or two beforehand to help flush your system, and then get on the mat! When we do this we feel lighter and are able to focus more easily.