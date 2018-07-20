The White House was supportive of the praise that some of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh‘s 350 law students from Harvard, Yale, and Georgetown gave in anonymous evaluations while they were in his classes.

The White House website shared an article by the New York Times that noted that “in 12 sets of evaluations spanning 700 pages, there was almost only glowing praise for Judge Kavanaugh’s teaching.” Kavanaugh, President Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, received compliments from one of his students for being, among other things, “a rigorous thinker, a devoted teacher and a gracious person.” Another student chose to reveal in their anonymous evaluation that he had “great hair.”

Kavanaugh has also received his fair share of criticism from the academic community following his nomination. More than 700 current and former students of Yale Law School (where Kavanaugh graduated in 1990) wrote an open letter to their law school denouncing faculty support of Kavanaugh’s nomination.