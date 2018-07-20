Not only did Aaron Paul dress his baby daughter up in a mini hazmat suit for Breaking Bad‘s 10th-anniversary panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday, but he also regaled fans with a hilarious behind-the-scenes story from the award-winning drama.

After explaining that showrunner Vince Gilligan had told him that the writers originally planned to kill off Jesse at the end of season one, Paul revealed that co-star Bryan Cranston frequently used this information to convince him his character was done for.

“He came up to me the first time he did it and just gives me a really long, exaggerated hug. He’s just not letting me go [and I’m like], ‘What’s going on?'” Paul said. “He’s like, ‘Hey, man, it’s been a fun ride.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He’s like, ‘I thought you read the script, right?’ [I was like,] ‘No.’ He’s like, ‘Oh,’ and then he just walks away. And I run into the production office, and I’m like, ‘Where’s the script?!’ And they’re like, ‘It’s not available yet,’ and I’m like, ‘Please, god, tell me.’ And then I read it and I was alive still.”

Aaron Paul (L) and Bryan Cranston speak onstage during the 'Breaking Bad' 10th Anniversary Celebration during Comic-Con International 2018 on July 19, 2018 in San Diego, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Paul went on to recount another instance where Cranston pranked him into thinking Jesse was not long for this world.

“There was another time where they did a fitting [and said], ‘We need to measure you for the coffin.’ [I’m like,] ‘A coffin?’ And they’re like, ‘Oh, you don’t know about it?’