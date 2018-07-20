Kazakhstan authorities have detained one suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Olympic figure skater Denis Ten who was stabbed to death Thursday.

According to a statement from Kazakhstan’s Interior Ministry, two suspects from the murder have been identified, Reuters reports.

One was detained, and a photograph of the second was released as police continue to look for him.

Ten was knifed during an altercation with two men after he confronted them for trying to steal his car mirrors in the city of Almaty.

Ten competed in the 2014 Sochi Olympics Games where he won bronze, making him the first figure skater from Kazakhstan to win an Olympic medal. At the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, Ten finished 11th.

From U.S. Olympian Adam Rippon to Canada’s Patrick Chan, the figure skating community around the world mourned Ten’s death.