Mitch McConnell Withdraws Trump Judicial Pick Ryan Bounds Just Minutes Before Confirmation Vote
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (2nd L) speaks as (L-R) Sen. John Thune (R-SD), and Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) listen during a news briefing after a weekly policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on July 17, 2018.
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
By Associated Press
3:27 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — In a surprise move, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has withdrawn one of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees just minutes before he was set for a confirmation vote.

McConnell announced Thursday on the Senate floor that he was pulling the nomination of Ryan Bounds. Trump had nominated the assistant U.S. attorney in Oregon to be a judge on the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

The withdrawal of the nomination is a blow to the White House. Judicial nominations are rarely pulled back at such a late stage in the process unless a nominee does not have the support to pass.

The two senators from Bounds’ home state, Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, had objected to the nomination and protested his confirmation in speeches on the Senate floor.

