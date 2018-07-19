President Trump 'Disagrees' With Putin's Interview Offer, White House Says
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, gestures while speaking as Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, looks on during their joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland on July 16, 2018.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
2:20 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — The White House says President Donald Trump “disagrees” with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s offer to allow the U.S. access to Russians accused of interfering in the 2016 election, in exchange for interviews of Americans the Kremlin accuses of unspecified crimes.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the proposal was “made in sincerity” by Putin but Trump “disagrees with it.” She says the U.S. still hopes Putin will have the 12 Russians indicted on charges brought by the Justice Department “come to the United States to prove their innocence or guilt.”

Putin made what Trump called an “incredible offer” during their summit Monday in Helsinki.

The White House had said Wednesday that offer was under consideration, even though the State Department called Russia’s allegations against the Americans “absurd.”

Last week, the Justice Department announced indictments against 12 Russian military intelligence officers for their role in hacking Democratic groups during the 2016 campaign.

