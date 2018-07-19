President Trump Says He's 'Not Happy' With the Federal Interest Rate Hike
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., the United States, on July 17, 2018. Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that for now, the best way forward for the central bank is to keep gradually raising the federal funds rate.
Xinhua News Agency—Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images
By Zeke Miller and Ken Thomas / AP
2:02 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is casting aside concerns about the Federal Reserve’s independence and saying he’s “not happy” with the central bank’s interest rate increases.

Trump tells CNBC: “I don’t like all of this work that we’re putting into the economy and then I see rates going up.”

The Fed last month raised its policy rate for a second time this year and projected two more increases in 2018.

Trump acknowledges his comments are likely to concern many people, given that the Fed is an independent regulator which asserts its separation from political pressure and the White House.

Trump named Jerome Powell as Fed chairman earlier this year.

During the 2016 campaign, Trump was highly critical of the Fed and accused officials of keeping rates at ultra-low levels to favor Democrats.

