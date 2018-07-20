Here Are All the Best Trailers From Comic-Con 2018

This year’s San Diego Comic-Con will give fans a glimpse into the uncertain future of several cinematic universes. Following the disappointing box office returns for Justice League, the DC movies have to figure out their best path forward. The Aquaman movie will likely drop a trailer, but the studio is really relying on Wonder Woman to save the day. Director Patty Jenkins reportedly just began filming the sequel Wonder Woman 1984, but fans are still hoping to see early footage.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios has decided to skip this year’s convention. Marvel likely doesn’t want to offer fans any hints as to how that massive Infinity War cliffhanger will resolve. But we might get a look at at least one of the Marvel heroes through Venom. The movie about the Spider-Man villain is set to premiere this fall, and producers have contradicted themselves as to whether there’s a chance Spidey may swing by the film.

The weekend will round out with a few spooky trailers, including sneak peaks at It: Chapter 2, this year’s Halloween reboot with Jamie Lee Curtis and M Night Shyamalan’s new superhero film Glass. Plus, fans will get to meet some television favorites like the new Doctor Who (played by Jodie Whitaker), zombies from the new season of Walking Dead and the kids of Riverdale.

Doctor Who

The long-running BBC America series returns with a new hero. Twelve different eccentric white dudes took on the role of the Doctor. But this fall, Jodie Comer makes her debut as the first female Doctor Who. It’s about time!

Iron Fist

Despite tepid reviews, Iron Fist, is returning for a second season on Netflix. The creators promised a revamped show on the panel with a new emphasis on fight choreography. Danny Rand returns with his fist of fire in a trailer that promises plenty of punching.

Titans

The DC superheroes from cartoons Teen Titans and (more recently) Teen Titans Go! are getting a gritty live-action adaptation. In the first trailer for Titans, Robin uttered the words that shook Comic Con: “Fuck Batman.”

Better Call Saul

Better Call Saul announced at Comic Con that the new season will introduce a character referenced in Breaking Bad but never seen onscreen, Lalo. In season two of Breaking Bad, Walt and Jesse mask themselves and hold Saul at gunpoint. Saul, guessing at their identities asks if Lalo sent them. It was a throwaway line at the time, but now fans will get the backstory between Lalo and Saul.