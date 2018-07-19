First President Trump topped protests across London as a giant baby blimp. Now, he’s topping Google Images.

Protestors, activists and Internet users are seeking to influence Google’s algorithm so that when the term “idiot” is searched for, images of Trump pop up on Google. According to the Guardian, this began when British protestors used the Green Day hit “American Idiot” as the anthem for their demonstrations during Trump’s recent visit to the U.K. But now more users are taking advantage of that online association by up-voting a picture of Trump and the word “idiot” on Reddit.

As of Wednesday night, nine of the first ten results on Google Images searches for “idiot” were of or related to President Trump.

This is not the first time Google algorithms have been manipulated. In 2004, searching “Jew” returned a hook-nosed caricature. In 2009, searching “Michelle Obama” returned users a photo of the first lady retouched with ape-like traits. And before the last U.S. election, googling “rapist” would likely return at least five images of Bill Clinton in the top 10, the Guardian reports.