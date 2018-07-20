5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

ZAYN’s latest release might give longtime fans whiplash — or might draw in a whole new audience. Up until now, the One Direction defector has dabbled in experimental R&B (“Pillowtalk”), mainstream pop (“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” “Dusk Till Dawn”), dancehall (“Still Got Time”), and lately even more sugary R&B (“Let Me,” “Entertainer”). But it turns out he has more genres in sight, as new release “Sour Diesel” proves. The song, produced with longtime collaborator Malay, is a marked departure from everything that’s come before. With a driving bassline, groovy beat and screaming electric guitar riffs, it’s a funk song with smooth ZAYN vocals and some strong falsetto runs, dispensing entirely with any attempt to be radio-friendly. In either case, all signs now suggest the young artist’s upcoming second album will be more eclectic in both sound and style than 2016 debut Mind of Mine. Then again, there’s really only one thing we can predict about ZAYN: he’ll keep on surprising.