Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on The Breakdown episode 12: TIME breaks down the Helsinki summit, Money examines the student debt that’s weighing down a generation, Sports Illustrated tackles Alabama’s QB battle, and Fortune senior writer Phil Wahba looks at how Amazon Prime Day’s dominance impacts the retail landscape.