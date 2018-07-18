At Least 16 Dead After Missing Migrant Boat Capsizes Off Cyprus, Officials Say

(MADRID) — Turkish Cypriot official says 16 people have drowned and 105 have been rescued from a boat that capsized off Cyprus’ northern coastline.

The official said rescue crews were searching Wednesday for another 25-30 people where the boat overturned around 48 kilometers (30 miles) off Cyprus’ Karpas peninsula.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly, said one seriously injured person was being treated in a hospital on Cyprus.

The survivors were airlifted by Turkish helicopters to Mersin, Turkey.

The official said authorities believe that an estimated 147-150 people were aboard the boat.

The official did not however confirm that everyone aboard the boat were migrants.