Taylor Swift Declares National Snake Day Her 'Favorite Day of the Year'

Taylor Swift wholeheartedly embraced a snake theme for National Snake Day.

“Happy National Snake Day, my favorite day of the year,” the pop megastar said during Tuesday’s Cleveland stop on her Reputation tour. The date was July 17, roughly two years since the day Swift’s strained relationship with Kanye West peaked in 2016.

Swift made the comment during a performance of “Look What You Made Me Do,” her 2017 single which featured a smorgasbord of references to critiques leveled at her as a public figure, notably a lot of snake visuals, from her rings to a tower of slithering creatures. And some of the Reputation tour’s visual effects stuck to the serpent theme. The stage was populated with gilded blowup cobras and slithery pythons projected onto a Jumbotron.

For anyone who’s uninitiated about the whole snake saga, roughly two years ago, Kim Kardashian West shared a series of videos on Snapchat that appeared to show her husband, Kanye, discussing controversial lyrics to the song “Famous” on the phone with Swift. Before the Snapchat clips, Kardashian West teased her posts with the hint that “National Snake Day” was upon us.

In response, Swift’s critics spammed her social media accounts with green snake emojis online.

Since then, besides speaking about it through her music, Swift addressed the snake debacle in earnest during a show in May this year.

“A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on,” Swift began. “And then a lot of people called me a lot of names on social media. I went through some really low times for a while because of it. I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was going to get to do this anymore.”

It looks like National Snake Day lives on.