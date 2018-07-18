Thai Soccer Team Leaves Hospital Where They've Been Treated Since Their Dramatic Cave Rescue
Thanaporn Promthep, mother of one of the 12 missing boys, displays an image believed to have been taken in 2017 of her son Duangpetch Promthep, nicknamed "Dom" (pictured 2nd R-with light) and his football coach Ekkapol Chantawong (R), after hearing the news the group was found, near the Tham Luang cave at the Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district on July 2, 2018.
LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
6:42 AM EDT

(CHIANG RAI, Thailand) — Members of a Thai youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave have left the hospital where they have been treated since their rescue, and are slated to hold a news conference before they return to their homes.

The 12 boys and their 25-year-old coach had been pronounced generally healthy by doctors, aside from some minor infections.

The news conference, to be held in a government building, will be the first opportunity the members of the team have to speak directly to the media, though video of them was released previously. Officials are reviewing questions in advance to make certain none might cause damaging psychological effects.

