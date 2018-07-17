Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, infused new life into a piece of classic British fashion when she sported a pale pink-nude sleeveless trench coat dress during an event to honor the life of Nelson Mandela on Tuesday in London.

As far as what royals wear goes, the Duchess’ dress is a relatively reasonably priced $823 offering from Canadian label House of Nonie, was a fresh take on what many consider to be a staple of British outerwear, the classic khaki trench coat, which was popularized by British brands Burberry and Aquascutum. Markle’s not the first to give the trench coat a dressy makeover; her pal Priyanka Chopra also sported a trench coat-inspired dress at the 2017 Met Gala.

She accessorized the polished look with a large clutch in a matching pink-nude, a pair of nude pumps, and some royal arm candy: her husband, Prince Harry, who wore a grey sports jacket, white button down, and khaki slacks.

See Meghan’s full look below.