“The news today is that our President is a liar, and not even a good one,” Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. “President Trump today, in an attempt to explain what the Helsinki was going through his cotton candy-covered head when he stood next to Vladimir Putin and took sides with Russia over our own American intelligence agencies, now says it was just a tiny little slip-up. Even smaller than his fists.”

During a press conference following his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump declined to criticize Russian meddling U.S. intelligence reports that Russia meddled with the 2016 presidential election.

Trump said, “I don’t see any reason why it would be Russia” a statement that people on both sides of the political aisle viewed as potentially treasonous. Trump has issued a rare apology for the statement, claiming that he misspoke and intended to say “wouldn’t be Russia.”

Kimmel couldn’t help but comment on the reversal. “I have to say, when you said ‘I don’t see any reason why it would be Russia,’ for a minute there it almost seemed like you were hiding something from us. Like there was something Putin knew about you that you wanted him to keep quiet.”

“Now it all makes sense. He totally meant to say ‘Wouldn’t be.’ Instead it came out ‘would’.” Kimmel wondered “which genius” in Trump’s administration came up with this excuse. “I bet it was Melania. She hates him the most,” Kimmel joked.

To help the U.S. president in future press conferences, Kimmel decided to conscript a little helper from Sesame Street—Grover. To ensure that knowing the difference between “would” and “wouldn’t” is as easy as A-B-C, Kimmel showed an educational clip starring Grover and brought to you by the letters K, G, and B.