One Man and Four Young Boys Have Been Injured in a Philadelphia Shooting

By Associated Press
4:04 AM EDT

(PHILADELPHIA) — Authorities say four boys between the ages of 11 and 15 have been injured in a shooting on a Philadelphia street.

WPVI-TV reports that a 24-year-old man was also shot late Monday night.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small says the victims were outside on a sidewalk when the shooting occurred in North Philadelphia. Police are not sure if the victims were the intended targets or whether they were hit by stray bullets.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the head and is listed in critical condition. The other four victims are in stable condition.

Investigators believe there may have been two shooters.

