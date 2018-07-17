Ride-hailing giant Uber is under investigation by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission following allegations of gender discrimination on issues including pay disparity.

Sources familiar with the investigation, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, said investigators have been questioning former and current employees, and looking into the company’s hiring practices, pay and other gender-related matters.

Uber’s Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi has struggled to overcome a series of scandals and reform the company’s battered public image since taking over for his predecessor Travis Kalanick late last year.

Uber said Monday it has made “a lot of changes in the last 18 months,” such as revamping its review and compensation practices, and rolled out “diversity and leadership trainings to thousands of employees globally.”

The company has been under intense scrutiny over a string of scandals, many precipitated by a viral blog post in early 2017 by former engineer Susan Fowler alleging sexual harrassment and discrimination while working for the company.

After Fowler went public, Uber commissioned an investigation into its workplace, overseen by Eric Holder, who served as Attorney General under President Barack Obama. The investigation led to 20 firings and Kalanick’s resignation.

In May, another former software engineer sued Uber over sexual harassment, race discrimination and other claims, the Journal reports.

Uber is on track for a highly anticipated initial public offering next year.