Russian Woman Charged With Infiltrating U.S. Political Organizations

By Chad Day / AP
4:00 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Federal authorities have arrested a Russian woman accused of conspiring to infiltrate American political organizations, including a gun-rights group, at the direction of a senior Kremlin official.

That’s according to court papers unsealed Monday in Washington. Maria Butina was arrested Sunday on a charge of conspiracy to act as an unregistered agent of the Russian government.

Court papers say Butina worked on behalf of an unnamed Russian official to influence senior U.S. politicians and develop relationships with other political organizations between 2015 and 2017.

Prosecutors say the Russian official has since been sanctioned by the U.S.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE