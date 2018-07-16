Taylor Swift may have a song called “Delicate” — but during her show this weekend at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, the Reputation artist proved that she’s tougher than her song title when it comes to performance snafus.

Swift is in the thick of her nationwide stadium tour, and by now has plenty of experience with the complex show stunts and choreography involved. But while she was singing (and yes, the song was “Delicate”) and suspended in a sparkling basket high above the crowds in Philadelphia, the mechanics of the lift became compromised.

“So what you just saw was me going like straight up and down in this sparkly basket,” she explained candidly to her crowd as she remained stuck once the song had finished. “It was supposed to take me to the other side of the stadium,” she continued. “So what happens now is basically I’m just chilling waiting to figure out what happens next.”

Swift isn’t the first to have some issues with tour machinery lately; Beyoncé also had a problem with a flying stage malfunction earlier this month on her own On the Run II Tour with Jay Z. But as a professional, Swift knew exactly how to keep the audience happy: just keep interacting with them. Videos of the scene captured an impromptu cappella singalong and some casual conversation from Swift before her issue was fixed and she was able to resume the show as planned.