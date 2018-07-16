Trump Wouldn't Say If Russia Meddled in the Election. Republicans in Congress Disagreed

House Speaker Paul Ryan and other congressional Republicans differed with President Donald Trump Monday, saying publicly that Russia interfered with the 2016 election.

After Trump declined to criticize Russian meddling and noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin “powerfully” denied it at a press conference after a summit in Helsinki, several Republicans said that the country did in fact interfere.

“There is no question that Russia interfered in our election and continues to attempt to undermine democracy here and around the world,” Ryan said in a statement. “That is not just the finding of the American intelligence community but also the House Committee on Intelligence. The president must appreciate that Russia is not our ally. There is no moral equivalence between the United States and Russia, which remains hostile to our most basic values and ideals. The United States must be focused on holding Russia accountable and putting an end to its vile attacks on democracy.”

Rep. Trey Gowdy, the chairman of the House Oversight committee, issued another strong worded defense of the intelligence community. “Russia attempted to undermine the fundamentals of our democracy, impugn the reliability of the 2016 election, and sow the seeds of discord among Americans,” he said. He noted it was imperative for members of the Trump administration to tell the President Russia could have meddled without delegitimizing his victory.

Four Republican senators who have disagreed with Trump in the past — Sens. Jeff Flake and John McCain of Arizona, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Lindsay Graham of South Carolina — also spoke out.

“I never thought I would see the day when our American President would stand on the stage with the Russian President and place blame on the United States for Russian aggression. This is shameful,” Flake, who declined to seek re-election this year and has frequently criticized Trump, said in a statement.

McCain, who is battling brain cancer and had said Trump shouldn’t meet Putin if he couldn’t hold him accountable, called the press conference “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American President in memory” and said the meeting as a whole was a “tragic mistake” that lacked precedent.

”No prior President has ever abased himself more objectively before a tyrant,” said McCain.

Sasse, another frequent critic of Trump, called the comments “bizarre and flat out wrong.” “When the President plays these moral equivalence games, he gives Putin a propaganda win he desperately needs,” Sasse said in a statement.

Graham also said that Trump handed Putin an easy victory because he missed an opportunity to hold him accountable. “This answer … will be seen by Russia as a sign of weakness and create far more problems than it solves,” he said in a statement on Twitter. “Bad day for the U.S. Can be fixed. Must be fixed.”

Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and another Trump critic who is not running for re-election, told CNN that Putin “gained a tremendous amount” from the press conference.

“I did not think this was a good moment for the country,” he said.

Other Republicans took to Twitter to register their disapproval.