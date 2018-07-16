With Claire Foy’s two-season run as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown at an end, Olivia Colman is set to ascend the throne on the Netflix series. And now, fans have their first look at the BAFTA winner as Her Royal Majesty.

A photo released by Netflix on Monday shows Colman—who is known for her roles in Broadchurch and The Night Manager—taking a cup of tea while decked out in the Queen’s signature pearls.

Netflix

Colman will play Queen Elizabeth in seasons three and four of The Crown, which are set to follow the Queen from her late 40s to early 60s. She will star alongside Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones.

“I’m so thrilled to be part of The Crown. I was utterly gripped watching it,” Coleman told the BBC shortly after her role was announced. “I think Claire Foy is an absolute genius – she’s an incredibly hard act to follow. I’m basically going to re-watch every episode and copy her.”