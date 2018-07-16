Priyanka Chopra used the New York City streets as her own personal dance floor while filming her latest movie, Isn’t It Romantic, which will also star Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth, and Adam Devine.

For the shoot, the 35-year-old actress sported a hot pink sheath dress with a thigh slit and a pair of nude strappy heeled sandals to show off her sweet moves as the cast of the movie took to the streets of midtown Manhattan to film a dance scene. According to IMDB, the film centers around a young woman who is disenchanted with love who finds herself trapped inside a romantic comedy; the movie is set to release on Valentine’s day in 2019.

See Priyanka and her castmates dance their hearts out in New York City below.