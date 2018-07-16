Defying Convention, President Trump Reveals Details of Private Conversation With Queen

By Casey Quackenbush
3:53 AM EDT

In a breach of protocol, President Donald Trump opened up about his private conversation with Queen Elizabeth II during an interview aired on British television Monday.

Speaking with Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan aboard Air Force One on Friday, Trump said the Queen referred to Brexit as “a very complex problem.”

Heads of state do not normally reveal their conversations with the Queen, whom President Trump met earlier Friday at Windsor Castle during his first official visit to the U.K.

The British monarch generally remains apolitical, and the palace has remained silent on the issue of the U.K.’s departure from the European Union since voters chose to leave the bloc in a 2016 referendum.

Trump also said he doesn’t know if the queen liked him, but that he liked her.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE