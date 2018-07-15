Pussy Riot Claims Responsibility for World Cup Final Field Invasion
Protesters are removed from a pitch invasion France v Croatia, Final, 2018 FIFA World Cup football match, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, Russia on July 15, 2018.
Michael Zemanek/BPI/REX/Shutterstock
By Associated Press
12:44 PM EDT

(MOSCOW) — Russian protest group Pussy Riot has claimed responsibility for four people who ran onto the field and disrupted the World Cup final.

The punk band says in a statement posted on their Twitter feed Sunday that the disruption was a protest.

The four people who simultaneously charged onto the field in the 52nd minute, in what appeared to be old-fashioned police uniforms, were tackled to the ground by stewards, but not before one shared a high five with a French player in the center circle.

Pussy Riot issued a list of demands to the Russian government on Twitter including to free political prisoners, end “illegal arrests at protests” and to “allow political competition in the country.”

Pussy Riot rose to global prominence with their daring outdoor performances critical of Russia President Vladimir Putin.

