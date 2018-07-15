Sunday's Google Doodle Celebrates the World Cup Final

Google is celebrating the final match of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Sunday with a handful of Google Doodles.

Sunday’s Doodles are three separate images depicting the 2018 World Cup Final between France and Croatia. The two teams are vying for the championship at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 11 a.m. E.T. The images are the final designs of Google’s month-long World Cup doodle series.

Every day of the tournament, new Doodles were displayed created by artists from the competing nations to honor the “rich cultures and talent of all 32 participating countries,” according to Google.

Every artist was asked to create a doodle based on a template that included a ball and a goal and describe “What ⚽ looks like in my country.”

2018 World Cup Google doodle Google

Croatia’s doodle was created by local illustrator Vedran Klemens. France’s was created by Google employee Helen Leroux, an animator who works full time on the company’s doodle team. The “Kickoff!” doodle was designed by two artists, Kathleen and Christopher, who call themselves “Gluekit.”