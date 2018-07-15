Prince Louis's Official Royal Christening Photos Are Here and They're Just As Adorable As Expected

Less than a week after the royal family flocked to Prince Louis’s christening, Kensington Palace has released the official photos from the happy day.

Kensington Palace released four photos from Prince Louis’s christening on Sunday, taken by Matt Holyoak at Clarence House after the ceremony. The four photos show Louis with his parents (the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge), siblings (Prince George and Princess Charlotte), aunts and uncles (Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry and Pippa Middleton, James Matthews and James Middleton) as well as Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and Carole and Michael Middleton.

Prince Louis was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury in the Chapel Royal at London’s St James’s Palace in a private July 9 ceremony that was also attended by Louis’s godparents—Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Lady Laura Meade, Mrs. Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton.

In the adorable photos from the occasion, Prince Louis can be seen in his white christening gown—a replica of a historic garment that dates back to the Victorian era—being officially baptized into the Church of England.