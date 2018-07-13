In light of President Donald Trump’s trip to Europe to meet with foreign leaders, Jimmy Kimmel wanted to test some everyday Americans’ knowledge of the world beyond the United States. So naturally, he sent his team out to Hollywood Boulevard to ask random passerby to name just one country on a map.

“It’s imperative that America has strong relationships with and knowledge about people in other lands,” Kimmel said. “And that responsibility extends to all of us, not just the president. So we came up with a test. The test is very simple. We went out on the street and asked people who were passing by to name a country on a map. That’s it.”

Unfortunately, it appeared that the Jimmy Kimmel Live! team wasn’t able to find many people who were up to the challenge.

“Oh my gosh,” one participant exclaimed after hearing her task. “Shouldn’t I have been taught this in school?”

Watch the full clip below.