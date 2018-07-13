5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

Ariana Grande has spoken: God is a woman. The latest song off of Grande’s much-hyped new album Sweetener, which will be out Aug. 17, shows off the pop star’s flexible vocal chops in a track that switches between a honeyed, angelic chorus and dark, beat-driven verses. A spiritual successor to some of her more slow-burning dance songs like “Side to Side,” Grande oozes confidence. “And boy if you confess, you might get blessed,” she offers, proving herself to be a generous, winking deity. In the accompanying video, an all-powerful Grande layers on the metaphors thick. “When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing,” she reminds her listeners. Check out that closing shot, a remake of one of the most iconic religious images from the Sistine Chapel ceiling: Grande knows exactly what her position is in the pop firmament.