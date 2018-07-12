Henry Cavill Apologizes For #MeToo Comments: 'Insensitivity Was Absolutely Not My Intention'
Actor Henry Cavill takes part in SiriusXM's Entertainment Weekly Radio 'The Man from U.N.C.L.E.' Town Hall with Guy Ritchie, Henry Cavill and Armie Hammer on August 12, 2015 in New York City.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
By Gina Martinez
1:52 PM EDT

Actor Henry Cavill issued an apology for saying he is afraid of flirting with women because he is “going to be called a rapist or something.”

The 35-year old actor drew criticism for his comments about the #MeToo movement in an interview with GQ Australia and how he prefers a “traditional” approach to dating where a woman is “wooed and chased.” Cavill added that the #MeToo movement has changed how he approaches dating.

“It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place,” he told GQ. “Because then it’s like: ‘Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to called a rapist or something.’ So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and just go back to a relationship, which never really worked.”

Cavill said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Thursday: “Insensitivity was absolutely not my intention. In light of this I would just like to clarify and confirm to all that I have always and will continue to hold women in the highest of regard, no matter the type of relationship whether it be friendship, professional, or a significant other. Never would I intend to disrespect in any way, shape or form. This experience has taught me a valuable lesson as to the context and the nuance of editorial liberties. I look forward to clarifying my position in the future towards a subject that it so vitally important and in which I wholeheartedly support.”

The interview drew backlash from many on twitter, saying that Cavill implied women can not tell the difference between being sexually harassed and being flirted with.

 

