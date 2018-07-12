Leave it to Jimmy Kimmel to ask the pressing questions we wanted to know about the 2018 World Cup.

In a special edition of his segment “Pedestrian Question,” Kimmel’s team took to the streets of Los Angeles during the England-Croatia matchup on Wednesday to ask World Cup fans outside of British Pub just how drunk they were.

Although the game was playing at 11 am in California, it seemed to be a non-issue for many of the British fans at the pub, who enthusiastically shared the vast amount of alcoholic beverages they had already consumed. While many of the fans didn’t seem to think that they were that drunk, Kimmel’s television audience thought otherwise.

It wasn’t just British fans that made an appearance on the segment either. Fans of the The Bachelor franchise were quick to notice that series villain Chad Johnson made an appearance.

While England eventually lost to Croatia during semi-final, their fans definitely win for being some of the most entertaining of the tournament.

Watch the full segment below.