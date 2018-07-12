The Biggest Snubs and Surprises of the 2018 Emmy Nominations

The Emmy nominations were announced Thursday, and fans can count on contentious races. With awards stalwarts like Veep, Better Call Saul and House of Cards unable to contend for Emmys this year, several categories were left wide open for newcomers and long-overlooked vets.

Critics and fans will be delighted with a few inspiring storylines: Sandra Oh set a record. Issa Rae finally got nominated. The Americans may just pull off a win or two following its last season. But there were disappointments too: stans for David Lynch’s bizarre Twin Peaks, Emilia Clarke’s fearsome turn in Game of Thrones or the irreverent Netflix true crime spoof American Vandal will certainly be disappointed. But what can we do except head out into the parking lot and spray paint inappropriate pictures on the Emmy voters’ cars.

Here are all the Emmy snubs, surprises and storylines to come out of the nominations.

Netflix Nabs More Nominations Than HBO

For 17 years, HBO has always earned the most Emmy nominations. Netflix finally broke that streak, earning 112 nominations this year. The change signals a shift in the power dynamics between streaming services and the premium cable giant: AT&T recently told HBO they have to produce more shows to keep up with Netflix.

Sandra Oh Sets a New Milestone

Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh is the first Asian actor to be nominated for the Best Actress in a Drama category. The Canadian actor is no stranger to the Emmys: She’s been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama five times.

But Killing Eve Gets Snubbed from Best Drama Category

To fans’ outrage, neither the breakout BBC America show nor Oh’s costar Jodi Comer earned Emmy nominations

Queer Eye Solidifies Its Place as a Cultural Phenomenon

Fourteen years ago, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy took home an Emmy. Now Netflix’s warmhearted reboot of that series, Queer Eye, has a chance to do the same. Queer Eye is arguably the frontrunner in the race: The show’s message of acceptance has become a rallying cry for fans in the past few months, and its five hosts have rocketed to stardom.

Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington Snubbed

All three Lannister siblings (Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) earned acting nominations. Dinklage even broke a record for most-nominated actor in the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama category. But the fantasy series’ two heroes, Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, were left out in the cold.

Issa Rae Is Finally Nominated

Insecure was immediately heralded as one of the best shows on TV when it premiered in 2016, but its creator and star Issa Rae was snubbed by the Emmys—until now. She get a nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy.

After Its Cancellation, Roseanne Gets Snubbed

Following Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet and the subsequent cancellation of Roseanne, perhaps it isn’t surprising that Emmy voters snubbed the show. However, Laurie Metcalf did earn a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Twin Peaks: The Return Doesn’t Earn Any Major Nominations

The esoteric resurrection of Twin Peaks not only failed to get nominated for Best Limited Series. Its star-studded cast failed to get nominated in any of the acting categories. Fans are most upset by the snub of star Kyle MacLachlan.

The Americans’s Last Shot at Emmy Gold

Critical darling The Americans has long been overlooked by the Emmys. Neither of its two leads, Matthew Rhys or Keri Russell—a real-life couple who play married Soviet spies on the show—have ever won an acting award, and the show has never won best drama. A win for either actor of the show would be a wonderful sendoff for the show.

American Vandal, The Good Place, Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend are all snubbed

A handful of critical favorites in the comedy category failed to earn Emmy nominations on Thursday. Netflix’s surprisingly brilliant true crime parody American Vandal was overlooked despite boasting a rabid fandom. The mind-bending NBC comedy The Good Place was overlooked despite being the most innovative show on network television. The uplifting (and increasingly political) Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, both Golden Globe favorites, were snubbed as well.

Anthony Bourdain earns six nominations

Anthony Bourdain has won plenty of Emmys before, but his posthumous six nominations will make for an emotional ceremony following his untimely death.