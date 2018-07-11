Elon Musk Is Now Promising to Fix Flint Homes with Water Contamination
CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 14: Engineer and tech entrepreneur Elon Musk of The Boring Company listens as Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel talks about constructing a high speed transit tunnel at Block 37 during a news conference on June 14, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Musk said he could create a 16-passenger vehicle to operate on a high-speed rail system that could get travelers to and from downtown Chicago and O'hare International Airport under twenty minutes, at speeds of over 100 miles per hour.
Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images
By Associated Press
July 11, 2018

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Residents in Flint whose homes still may need new water lines due to lead contamination may have a new benefactor in Elon Musk.

The tech billionaire caused a stir on Twitter Wednesday, tweeting that he was committing to “fund fixing the water in any house” with contamination above federal levels.

Musk later acknowledged in another tweet that most Flint homes have safe water and said he would organize an effort to add filters to houses that need them.

Lead leached from old pipes after the city began using the Flint River in 2014 without adding corrosion-control chemicals. Flint returned in 2015 to Detroit’s water system.

Thousands of water lines have been replaced and two years of testing has shown home water levels are below the federal action level for lead.

A spokeswoman for Flint’s mayor told The Associated Press Wednesday that the city has not been contacted by Musk.

