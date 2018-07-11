Prosecutors: Paul Manafort Says He's Being Treated Like a 'VIP' in Jail

By Eric Tucker / AP
July 11, 2018

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has said in monitored jail phone calls that he’s being treated like a “VIP” while behind bars.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office made the revelation in a court filing Wednesday arguing against postponing his trial in Alexandria, Virginia.

Prosecutors say Manafort has a personal telephone that he uses to prepare for trial with lawyers. They also say he has his own workspace and has had more than 100 phone calls with lawyers in the last three weeks.

Manafort is scheduled to stand trial on financial crimes starting July 25. He had asked for a postponement until after a separate trial in Washington, D.C., where he faces similar charges.

Manafort has been jailed since last month after a judge revoked his house arrest.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE