Welcome to The Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

This week on The Breakdown episode 11: As Serena Williams inches closer to a title at Wimbledon, Sports Illustrated looks at the Grand Slam Moms club, MONEY writer Kristen Bahler shares what to know to ace your next job interview, Fortune examines the tech titans leading A.I. research, and TIME looks at what’s next for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.