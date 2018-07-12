Trump's NATO Remarks Did Not Surprise Stephen Colbert at All

Stephen Colbert thinks President Donald Trump’s meeting with NATO started on “a contentious note.” Colbert was not surprised by the president’s tone, though. “Contentious is his only note! He’s a human air horn,” Colbert said on Wednesday night’s episode of The Late Show.

Colbert’s comments came in the wake of Trump’s claim that Germany is “captive to Russia” due to a gas pipeline that links the two nations. “It’s true,” Colbert said. “We’re all controlled by the people who give us our gas, which is why I’m forever beholden to the Chevron on Route 3.”

Colbert went on to say that Trump is making such claims about Germany to distract from his own relationship with the Kremlin, noting that Trump predicted that his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin “may be easiest of them all – who would think?”

“I would think. Everyone would think,” Colbert said. Russia has been accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential elections, and Robert Mueller is still investigating whether there was collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials.

“I’m not ready to say that our president is a Russian agent, but I have an agent, and he doesn’t do as much for me as Trump does for Russia,” he said. “I love you, baby doll, but you never swung an election for me. I lost to John Oliver!”

Watch the full clip below.