Father of Australian Doctor Who Helped Rescue Trapped Thai Soccer Team Dies
Thai divers carry supplies as rescue operations continued for 12 boys and their coach trapped at Tham Luang cave at in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province on July 5, 2018. The team has been successfully rescued.
Ye Aung Thu—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
12:08 AM EDT

(MAE SAI, Thailand) — The last member of the rescue team to leave the Thai cave, Australian doctor Richard Harris, has lost his father.

Harris’s boss Andrew Peace says in a statement the father had died shortly after the last of the 13 soccer team members was freed from the cave.

Peace says: “This is clearly a time of grief for the Harris family, magnified by the physical and emotional demands of being part of this week’s highly complex and ultimately successful rescue operation.”

Pearce says the anesthetist and experienced cave diver would return to his home in Adelaide city soon. Harris played a part in deciding the order in which the 13 were freed.

Pearce did not say how the father had died and asked for the family’s privacy to be respected.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE