Trump Administration Prepares $200 Billion in Additional Tariffs on Chinese Imports
Kian Yong Tan/Getty Images/EyeEm
By Paul Wiseman
July 10, 2018

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is readying tariffs on another $200 billion in Chinese imports, ranging from burglar alarms to mackerel.

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative published the list of more than 6,031 product lines Tuesday and proposed 10 percent tariffs on them. The office will hear public comments on the plan and will reach a decision after Aug. 31, according to a senior administration official who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.

The move, which was expected, escalates a trade war with China. Last Friday, the U.S. imposed 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion in Chinese products, and Beijing responded by hitting the same amount of U.S. imports.

The United States complains that China uses predatory practices, including outright cybertheft, in a push to challenge American technological dominance.

