Here Are the 2018 Emmy Nominations

Netflix made history with the 2018 Emmy nominations, beating out HBO for the most Emmy nominations—the first time in 17 years the premium cable giant didn’t come out on top. But HBO’s Game of Thrones remained the most nominated show with 22 nods.

After a year off, Game of Thrones returns to the Emmys for a particularly competitive best drama race. HBO’s marquee drama is eligible once again for Emmys gold and rounds out a packed category that includes The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Americans, Westworld Stranger Things and This Is Us. The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley and The Blacklist’s Ryan Eggold announced the Emmy nominations on Thursday, including those in the competitive drama category.

With Veep on a production break, the comedy category is wide-open. Donald Glover’s acclaimed Atlanta looks to be the frontrunner, though Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a nostalgic series about a female comedian in the 1950s, could ride its Golden Globes wins to victory.

In the acting categories, Sandra Oh made history by becoming the first Asian actor to be nominated in the Best Actress category for her turn as an obsessed detective BBC America’s Killing Eve. She’ll compete against two women vying for their final chance at Emmys gold in their respective series: Claire Foy, who will pass on the role of Queen Elizabeth II to Olivia Colman for The Crown’s third season, and Keri Russell, the long-overlooked star of critical darling The Americans.

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the 70th Emmy Awards Sept. 17 on NBC. Here are all the nominees:

Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Americans

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Limited Series or Movie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Keri Russell, The Americans

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Claire Foy, The Crown

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Issa Rae, Insecure

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Laura Dern, The Tale

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Bandera, Genius: Picasso

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Vesace: American Crime Story

Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Heady, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Matt Smith, The Crown

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Betty Gilpin GLOW (Netflix)

Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Megan Mullally Will & Grace (NBC)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Alec Baldwin Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Henry Winkler Barry (HBO)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)

Marritt Wever, Godless

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels, Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstart Live in Concert

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

John Leguizamo, Waco

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Viola Davis, Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Tina Fey Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?

Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Intervention

Naked and Afraid

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracy Ullman Show

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Animated Program

Baymax Returns (Big Hero 6: The Series)

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

South Park

The Simpsons

Television Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

American Masters

Blue Planet II

The Defiant Ones

The Fourth Estate

Wild Wild Country

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Icarus

Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond

Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like

Spielberg

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling

Documentary Filmmaking

City of Ghosts

Jane

Strong Island

What Haunts Us

Variety Special

60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert

Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Oscars

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Host of a Reality or Competition Program

Ellen, Ellen’s Game of Games

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Writing for a Drama Series

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Nice Face,” Killing Eve

The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things

Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “Start,” The Americans

Peter Morgan, “Mystery Man,” The Crown

Bruce Miller, “June,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “Alligator Man,” Atlanta

Stefani Robinson, “Barbershop,” Atlanta

Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry

Liz Sarnoff, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” Barry

Alec Berg, “Fifty-One Percent,” Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Writing for a Limited Series or Movie

Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, American Vandal

Scott Frank, Godless

David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose

Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story

David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks

William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Saturday Night Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Writing for a Variety Special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Bryan Fogel, Mark Monroe and Joe Bertain, Icarus

Brett Morgen, Jane

JoAnn Young, Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like

Allen Hughes, Lasse Jarvi and Doug Pray, The Defiant Ones

Geoffrey C. Ward, The Vietnam War

Directing for a Drama Series

Alan Taylor, “Beyond the Wall,” Game of Thrones

Jeremy Podeswa, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones

Jason Bateman, “The Toll,” Ozark

Daniel Sackheim, “Tonight We Improvise,” Ozark

The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things

Stephen Daldry, “Paterfamilias,” The Crown

Kari Skogland, “After,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, “FUBU,” Atlanta

Hiro Murai, “Teddy Perkins,” Atlanta

Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry

Jesse Peretz, “Pilot,” GLOW

Mike Judge, “Initial Coin Offering,” Silicon Valley

Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Directing for a Limited Series or Movie

Scott Frank, Godless

David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert

Barry Levinson, Paterno

Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose

Ryan Murphy, “The Man Who Would Be Vogue,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Craig Zisk, “9/11,” The Looming Tower

David Lynch, Twin Peaks

Directing for a Variety Series

Andre Allen, “Episode 2061,” Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Paul Pennolino, “Episode 421,” Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Carrie Brownstein, “Riot Spray,” Portlandia

Don Roy King, “Host: Donald Glover,” Saturday Night Live

Tim Mancinelli, “Episode 0416,” The Late Late Show With James Corden

Jim Hoskinson, “Episode 438,” The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Directing for a Variety Special

Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Michael Bonfiglio, Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld

Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

Glenn Weiss, The Oscars

Directing for a Documentary Program

Bryan Fogel, Icarus

Brett Morgen, Jane

Ken Burns and Lunn Novick, The Vietnam War

Judd Apatow, The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling

Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Wild Wild Country

Directing for a Reality Program

Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior

Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Ken Fuchs, Shark Tank

Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race

Alan Carter, The Voice

Short Form Animated Program

Adventure Time

Robot Chicken

Steven Universe

Teen Titans Go!

We Bare Bears

Children’s Program

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Alexa & Katie

Fuller House

Star Wars Rebela

The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special

Information Series or Special

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman

StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson

Vice

Character Voice-Over Performance

Seth MacFarlane, American Dad!

Alex Borstein, Family Guy

Dan Castellaneta, The Simpsons

Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy

Russi Taylor, The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular

Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

aka Wyatt Cenac

An Emmy for Megan

Grey’s Anatomy: B Team

James Corden’s Next James Corden

The Walking Dead: Red Machete

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown

Jay Leno’s Garage

The Americans: The Final Season

The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Short Form Variety Series

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Creating Saturday Night Live

Gay of Thrones

Honest Trailers

The tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Cover Room

Narrator

Liev Schreiber, 24/7

Sir David Attenborough, Blue Planet II

Carl Reiner, If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast

Morgan Freeman, March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step

Charles Dance, Savage Kingdom

Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Diarra Kilpatrick, American Koko

Megan Amram, An Emmy for Megan

Christina Pickles, Break a Hip

Lee Garlington, Broken

Naomi Grossman, Ctrl Alt Delete

Kelli O’Hara, The Accidental Wolf

Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Miles Tagtmeyer, Broken

DeStorm Power, Caught the Series

Alexis Denisof, I Love Bekka & Lucy

James Corden, James Corden’s Next James Corden

Melvin Jackson Jr., This Eddie Murphy Role Is Mine, Not Yours

Interactive Program

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Cinematography

Twin Peaks

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Dana Gonzales, Legion

Ben Kutchins, Ozark

Tim Ives, Stranger Things

Adriano Goldman, The Crown

Colin Watkinson, The Handmaid’s Tale

M. David Mullen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

John Grillo, Westworld

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Christian Sprenger, Atlanta

Paula Huidobro, Barry

Christian Sprenger, GLOW

Patrick Cady, Insecure

Tobias Datum, Mozart in the Jungle

Justin Brown, The End of the F***ing World

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Patti Lee, Superior Donuts

Donald A. Morgan, The Ranch

Gary Baum, Will & Grace

Cinematography in a Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Morgan Fallon, Jerry Risius and Tarik Hameedi, “Lagos,” Parts Unknown

Gavin Thurston, “The Deep,” Blue Planet II

Ted Giffords and Roger Munns, “One Ocean,” Blue Planet II

Adam Bricker, “Corrado Assenza,” Chef’s Table

Ellen Kuras and Hugo van Lawick, Jane

Choreography

Mandy Moore, So You Think You Can Dance

Christopher Scott, So You Think You Can Dance

Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance

Al Blackstone, So You Think You Can Dance

Chloe Arnold, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Choreography for a Limited Series or Movie

Kramer Morgenthau, Farenheit 451

Mathias Herndl, Genius: Picasso

Steven Meizler, Godless

PJ Dillon, The Alienist

Technical Direction

Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”

Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn: Billy Joel and Tracy Morgan”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 421”

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Donald Glover”

The Big Bang Theory, “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”

The Voice, “Live Finale, Part 2”

Technical Direction for Limited Series, Movie or Special

2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Way Induction Ceremony

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

The Oscars

Original Music and Lyrics

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, “In The Market For A Miracle,” A Christmas Story Live!

Mark Rivers, “Totally Gay,” Big Mouth

Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman and Dave Grusin, “Just Getting Started,” If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast

Eli Brueggemann, “Come Back Barack,” Saturday Night Live

Steve Martin, “The Buddy Song,” Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life

Jonathan Coulton, “High Crimes And Misdemeanors,” The Good Fight

Music Composition for a Series

Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones

Sean Callery, Marvel’s Jessica Jones

Mark Isham, Cindy O’Connor and Michael Simon, Once Upon a Time

W.G. Snuffy Walden and A. Patrick Rose, SEAL Team

Kevin Kiner, Star Wars Rebels

Ramin Djawadi, Westworld

Music Composition for a Limited Series or Movie

Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, Alias Grace

Cristobal Tapia De Veer, Crazy Diamond (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams)

Carlos Rafael Rivera, Godless

Cyril Aufort, March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step

Harry Gregson-Williams, The Commuter (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams)

Daniel Pemberton, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Music Direction

Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo

Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

The Oscars

Tony Bennett: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song

Music Supervision

Atlanta

Stranger Things

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

This Is Us

Westworld

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Tim Porter, “Beyond the Wall,” Game of Thrones

Crispin Green, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones

Katie Weiland, “The Spoils of War,” Game of Thrones

Kevin D. Ross, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things

Wendy Hallam Martin, “June,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Isaac Hagy, “Alligator Man,” Atlanta

Kyle Reiter, “Teddy Perkins,” Atlanta

Kyle Reiter, “Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth,” Barry

Jeff Buchanan, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” Barry

Brian A. Kates, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Mom

One Day at a Time

Roseanne

The Big Bang Theory

Will & Grace

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Greene, “Alone,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Shelly Westerman, “House by the Lake,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Chi-Yoon Chung, “Manhunt,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Duwayne Dunham, “Part 8,” Twin Peaks

Selina MacArthur, USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

“Lagos” Anthony Bourdain, Lagos

Jane

The Defiant Ones

The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling

Wild Wild Country

Picture Editing for a Variety Program

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018

Dave Chappelle: Equanimity

Drunk History

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)

“Wax President Harding,” Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

“Border Patrol,” Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Picture Editing for a Structured Reality Program

America Ninja Warrior

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Picture Editing for a Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game of Thrones, “The Spoils of War”

Homeland, “All In”

Star Trek: Discovery, “What’s Past Is Prologue”

Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”

Westworld, “Akane No Mai”

Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta

Ballers

Barry

Star Wars Rebels

Vice Principals

Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: Cult

Fahrenheit 451

Godless

Twin Peaks

USS Callister (Black Mirror)

Waco

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Blue Planet II

Jane

The Defiant Ones

The Vietnam War

Wild Wild Country

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Game of Thrones

Mr. Robot

Stranger Things

The Handmaid’s Tale

Westworld

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half Hour) and Animation

Barry

Family Guy

Modern Family

Mozart in the Jungle

Silicon Valley

Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie

Fahrenheit 451

Genius: Picasso

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Twin Peaks

Waco

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

60th Annual Grammy Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Oscars

The Voice

Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown

Jane

The Defiant Ones

The Vietnam War

Wild Wild Country

Casting for a Drama Series

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Westworld

Casting for a Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

Silicon Valley

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Casting for a Limited Series

Godless

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Patrick Melrose

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Looming Tower

Casting for a Reality Program

Born This Way

Project Runway

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Voice

Special Visual Effects

Altered Carbon

Game of Thrones

Lost in Space

Stranger Things

Westworld

Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Gotham

Mr. Robot

The Alienist

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Period Costumes

Genius: Picassso

Outlander

The Alienist

The Crown

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Contemporary Costumes

Black-ish

Empire

Grace and Frankie

The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story

This Is Us

Fantasy and Sci-Fi Costumes

A Series of Unfortunate Events

Fahrenheit 451

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Westworld

Costumes for a Variety or Reality Show

Dancing With the Stars

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program

American Horror Story: Cult

“My Dripping Sleep,” Ozark

“June,” The Handmaid’s Tale

“Seeds, First Blood, After,” The Handmaid’s Tale

Twin Peaks

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

Grace and Frankie

Silicon Valley

Will & Grace

Production Design for a Period or Fantasy Program

“Dragonstone,” Game of Thrones

“The Boy on the Bridge,” The Alienist

“Beryl,” The Crown

“Ya Shivu v Bolshom Dome Na Kholme,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“Akane No Mai,” Westworld

Production Design for a Variety Special

60th Annual Grammy Awards

Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards

The Oscars

Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Reality Competition Series

Bill Nye Saves the World

Dancing With the Stars

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Hairstyling for a Single Camera Series

Game of Thrones

GLOW

The Crown

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Westworld

Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

American Horror Story: Cult

Genius: Picasso

Godless

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Last Tycoon

Twin Peaks

Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

Dancing With the Stars

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Game of Thrones

GLOW

The Handmaid’s Tale

This Is Us

Vikings

Westworld

Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: Cult

Genius: Picasso

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The Last Tycoon

Twin Peeks

Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special

American Horror Story: Cult

Game of Thrones

Star Trek: Discovery

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Westworld

Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Speical

Dancing With the Stars

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Series

America’s Got Talent

Dancing With the Stars

Saturday Night Live

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Special

60th Annual Grammy Awards

71st Annual Tony Awards

Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake

The Oscars

Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie

Blindspot

Game of Thrones

Marvel’s The Punisher

The Blacklist

Westworld

Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Cobra Kai

GLOW

Saturday Night Live

Shameless

Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program

13 Reasons Why

Mr. Robot

Rick and Morty

Silicon Valley

Westworld

Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program

CONAN Without Borders

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Oscars

Watch What Happens Live

Original Interactive Program

Back to the Moon

Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab

Coco VR

NASA JPL: Cassini’s Grand Finale

Spider-Man Homecoming VR Experience

Title Design

Altered Carbon

Counterpart

GLOW

The Alienist

Westworld

Title Theme Music

Godless

Marvel’s The Defenders

Somebody Feed Phil

The Last Tycoon

The Putin Interviews

The Tick

Commercial

Amazon, “Alexa Loses Her Voice”

iPhone, “Earth: Shot on iPhone”

Anti-Bullying, “In Real Life – Monica Lewinsky”

Tide, “It’s a Tide Ad”

P&G, “The Talk – My Black Is Beautiful”