Here Are the 2018 Emmy Nominations

Netflix made history with the 2018 Emmy nominations, beating out HBO for the most Emmy nominations—the first time in 17 years the premium cable giant didn’t come out on top. But HBO’s Game of Thrones remained the most nominated show with 22 nods.
After a year off, Game of Thrones returns to the Emmys for a particularly competitive best drama race. HBO’s marquee drama is eligible once again for Emmys gold and rounds out a packed category that includes The Crown, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Americans, Westworld Stranger Things and This Is Us. The Handmaid’s Tale‘s Samira Wiley and The Blacklist’s Ryan Eggold announced the Emmy nominations on Thursday, including those in the competitive drama category.
With Veep on a production break, the comedy category is wide-open. Donald Glover’s acclaimed Atlanta looks to be the frontrunner, though Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a nostalgic series about a female comedian in the 1950s, could ride its Golden Globes wins to victory.
In the acting categories, Sandra Oh made history by becoming the first Asian actor to be nominated in the Best Actress category for her turn as an obsessed detective BBC America’s Killing Eve. She’ll compete against two women vying for their final chance at Emmys gold in their respective series: Claire Foy, who will pass on the role of Queen Elizabeth II to Olivia Colman for The Crown’s third season, and Keri Russell, the long-overlooked star of critical darling The Americans.
Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update anchors Michael Che and Colin Jost will host the 70th Emmy Awards Sept. 17 on NBC. Here are all the nominees:
Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Americans
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Westworld
Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Limited Series or Movie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Keri Russell, The Americans
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Claire Foy, The Crown
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Issa Rae, Insecure
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Laura Dern, The Tale
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Antonio Bandera, Genius: Picasso
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Vesace: American Crime Story
Jesse Plemons, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lena Heady, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Matt Smith, The Crown
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Betty Gilpin GLOW (Netflix)
Kate McKinnon Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Megan Mullally Will & Grace (NBC)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Alec Baldwin Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Tony Shalhoub The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Henry Winkler Barry (HBO)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror)
Marritt Wever, Godless
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeff Daniels, Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstart Live in Concert
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramírez, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
John Leguizamo, Waco
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Viola Davis, Scandal
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Tina Fey Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Fixer Upper
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
Shark Tank
Who Do You Think You Are?
Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
Naked and Afraid
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracy Ullman Show
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Animated Program
Baymax Returns (Big Hero 6: The Series)
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
South Park
The Simpsons
Television Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
American Masters
Blue Planet II
The Defiant Ones
The Fourth Estate
Wild Wild Country
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Icarus
Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond
Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like
Spielberg
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
Documentary Filmmaking
City of Ghosts
Jane
Strong Island
What Haunts Us
Variety Special
60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Chris Superstar Live in Concert
Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The Oscars
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Host of a Reality or Competition Program
Ellen, Ellen’s Game of Games
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
Writing for a Drama Series
David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Nice Face,” Killing Eve
The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things
Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, “Start,” The Americans
Peter Morgan, “Mystery Man,” The Crown
Bruce Miller, “June,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Writing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “Alligator Man,” Atlanta
Stefani Robinson, “Barbershop,” Atlanta
Alec Berg and Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry
Liz Sarnoff, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” Barry
Alec Berg, “Fifty-One Percent,” Silicon Valley
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Writing for a Limited Series or Movie
Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus, American Vandal
Scott Frank, Godless
David Nicholls, Patrick Melrose
Tom Rob Smith, The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story
David Lynch and Mark Frost, Twin Peaks
William Bridges and Charlie Brooker, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Writing for a Variety Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Saturday Night Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Writing for a Variety Special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous
Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation
Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Bryan Fogel, Mark Monroe and Joe Bertain, Icarus
Brett Morgen, Jane
JoAnn Young, Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like
Allen Hughes, Lasse Jarvi and Doug Pray, The Defiant Ones
Geoffrey C. Ward, The Vietnam War
Directing for a Drama Series
Alan Taylor, “Beyond the Wall,” Game of Thrones
Jeremy Podeswa, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones
Jason Bateman, “The Toll,” Ozark
Daniel Sackheim, “Tonight We Improvise,” Ozark
The Duffer Brothers, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things
Stephen Daldry, “Paterfamilias,” The Crown
Kari Skogland, “After,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Directing for a Comedy Series
Donald Glover, “FUBU,” Atlanta
Hiro Murai, “Teddy Perkins,” Atlanta
Bill Hader, “Chapter One: Make Your Mark,” Barry
Jesse Peretz, “Pilot,” GLOW
Mike Judge, “Initial Coin Offering,” Silicon Valley
Amy Sherman-Palladino, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Directing for a Limited Series or Movie
Scott Frank, Godless
David Leveaux and Alex Rudzinski, Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert
Barry Levinson, Paterno
Edward Berger, Patrick Melrose
Ryan Murphy, “The Man Who Would Be Vogue,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Craig Zisk, “9/11,” The Looming Tower
David Lynch, Twin Peaks
Directing for a Variety Series
Andre Allen, “Episode 2061,” Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Paul Pennolino, “Episode 421,” Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Carrie Brownstein, “Riot Spray,” Portlandia
Don Roy King, “Host: Donald Glover,” Saturday Night Live
Tim Mancinelli, “Episode 0416,” The Late Late Show With James Corden
Jim Hoskinson, “Episode 438,” The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Directing for a Variety Special
Stan Lathan, Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Michael Bonfiglio, Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld
Marcus Raboy, Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Hamish Hamilton, Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
Glenn Weiss, The Oscars
Directing for a Documentary Program
Bryan Fogel, Icarus
Brett Morgen, Jane
Ken Burns and Lunn Novick, The Vietnam War
Judd Apatow, The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
Chapman Way and Maclain Way, Wild Wild Country
Directing for a Reality Program
Patrick McManus, American Ninja Warrior
Nick Murray, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ken Fuchs, Shark Tank
Bertram van Munster, The Amazing Race
Alan Carter, The Voice
Short Form Animated Program
Adventure Time
Robot Chicken
Steven Universe
Teen Titans Go!
We Bare Bears
Children’s Program
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Alexa & Katie
Fuller House
Star Wars Rebela
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Information Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson
Vice
Character Voice-Over Performance
Seth MacFarlane, American Dad!
Alex Borstein, Family Guy
Dan Castellaneta, The Simpsons
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy
Russi Taylor, The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular
Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
aka Wyatt Cenac
An Emmy for Megan
Grey’s Anatomy: B Team
James Corden’s Next James Corden
The Walking Dead: Red Machete
Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series
Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown
Jay Leno’s Garage
The Americans: The Final Season
The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story: America’s Obsessions
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Short Form Variety Series
Between The Scenes – The Daily Show
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Creating Saturday Night Live
Gay of Thrones
Honest Trailers
The tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon – Cover Room
Narrator
Liev Schreiber, 24/7
Sir David Attenborough, Blue Planet II
Carl Reiner, If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast
Morgan Freeman, March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step
Charles Dance, Savage Kingdom
Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Diarra Kilpatrick, American Koko
Megan Amram, An Emmy for Megan
Christina Pickles, Break a Hip
Lee Garlington, Broken
Naomi Grossman, Ctrl Alt Delete
Kelli O’Hara, The Accidental Wolf
Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Miles Tagtmeyer, Broken
DeStorm Power, Caught the Series
Alexis Denisof, I Love Bekka & Lucy
James Corden, James Corden’s Next James Corden
Melvin Jackson Jr., This Eddie Murphy Role Is Mine, Not Yours
Interactive Program
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
Cinematography
Twin Peaks
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Dana Gonzales, Legion
Ben Kutchins, Ozark
Tim Ives, Stranger Things
Adriano Goldman, The Crown
Colin Watkinson, The Handmaid’s Tale
M. David Mullen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
John Grillo, Westworld
Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Christian Sprenger, Atlanta
Paula Huidobro, Barry
Christian Sprenger, GLOW
Patrick Cady, Insecure
Tobias Datum, Mozart in the Jungle
Justin Brown, The End of the F***ing World
Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
Patti Lee, Superior Donuts
Donald A. Morgan, The Ranch
Gary Baum, Will & Grace
Cinematography in a Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Morgan Fallon, Jerry Risius and Tarik Hameedi, “Lagos,” Parts Unknown
Gavin Thurston, “The Deep,” Blue Planet II
Ted Giffords and Roger Munns, “One Ocean,” Blue Planet II
Adam Bricker, “Corrado Assenza,” Chef’s Table
Ellen Kuras and Hugo van Lawick, Jane
Choreography
Mandy Moore, So You Think You Can Dance
Christopher Scott, So You Think You Can Dance
Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance
Al Blackstone, So You Think You Can Dance
Chloe Arnold, The Late Late Show With James Corden
Choreography for a Limited Series or Movie
Kramer Morgenthau, Farenheit 451
Mathias Herndl, Genius: Picasso
Steven Meizler, Godless
PJ Dillon, The Alienist
Technical Direction
Dancing With the Stars, “Finale”
Jimmy Kimmel Live!, “Jimmy Kimmel Live in Brooklyn: Billy Joel and Tracy Morgan”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 421”
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Donald Glover”
The Big Bang Theory, “The Bow Tie Asymmetry”
The Voice, “Live Finale, Part 2”
Technical Direction for Limited Series, Movie or Special
2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Way Induction Ceremony
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
The Oscars
Original Music and Lyrics
Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, “In The Market For A Miracle,” A Christmas Story Live!
Mark Rivers, “Totally Gay,” Big Mouth
Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman and Dave Grusin, “Just Getting Started,” If You’re Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast
Eli Brueggemann, “Come Back Barack,” Saturday Night Live
Steve Martin, “The Buddy Song,” Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life
Jonathan Coulton, “High Crimes And Misdemeanors,” The Good Fight
Music Composition for a Series
Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones
Sean Callery, Marvel’s Jessica Jones
Mark Isham, Cindy O’Connor and Michael Simon, Once Upon a Time
W.G. Snuffy Walden and A. Patrick Rose, SEAL Team
Kevin Kiner, Star Wars Rebels
Ramin Djawadi, Westworld
Music Composition for a Limited Series or Movie
Mychael Danna and Jeff Danna, Alias Grace
Cristobal Tapia De Veer, Crazy Diamond (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams)
Carlos Rafael Rivera, Godless
Cyril Aufort, March of the Penguins 2: The Next Step
Harry Gregson-Williams, The Commuter (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams)
Daniel Pemberton, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Music Direction
Bruno Mars: 24K Magic Live at the Apollo
Elton John: I’m Still Standing – A Grammy Salute
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
The Oscars
Tony Bennett: The Library Of Congress Gershwin Prize For Popular Song
Music Supervision
Atlanta
Stranger Things
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
This Is Us
Westworld
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Tim Porter, “Beyond the Wall,” Game of Thrones
Crispin Green, “The Dragon and the Wolf,” Game of Thrones
Katie Weiland, “The Spoils of War,” Game of Thrones
Kevin D. Ross, “Chapter Nine: The Gate,” Stranger Things
Wendy Hallam Martin, “June,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Isaac Hagy, “Alligator Man,” Atlanta
Kyle Reiter, “Teddy Perkins,” Atlanta
Kyle Reiter, “Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth,” Barry
Jeff Buchanan, “Chapter Seven: Loud, Fast and Keep Going,” Barry
Brian A. Kates, “Pilot,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Mom
One Day at a Time
Roseanne
The Big Bang Theory
Will & Grace
Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Emily Greene, “Alone,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Shelly Westerman, “House by the Lake,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Chi-Yoon Chung, “Manhunt,” The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Duwayne Dunham, “Part 8,” Twin Peaks
Selina MacArthur, USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
“Lagos” Anthony Bourdain, Lagos
Jane
The Defiant Ones
The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling
Wild Wild Country
Picture Editing for a Variety Program
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2018
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Drunk History
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: The Great American* Puerto Rico (*It’s Complicated)
“Wax President Harding,” Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
“Border Patrol,” Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Picture Editing for a Structured Reality Program
America Ninja Warrior
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Picture Editing for a Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Game of Thrones, “The Spoils of War”
Homeland, “All In”
Star Trek: Discovery, “What’s Past Is Prologue”
Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Mind Flayer”
Westworld, “Akane No Mai”
Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
Atlanta
Ballers
Barry
Star Wars Rebels
Vice Principals
Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: Cult
Fahrenheit 451
Godless
Twin Peaks
USS Callister (Black Mirror)
Waco
Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Blue Planet II
Jane
The Defiant Ones
The Vietnam War
Wild Wild Country
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Game of Thrones
Mr. Robot
Stranger Things
The Handmaid’s Tale
Westworld
Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half Hour) and Animation
Barry
Family Guy
Modern Family
Mozart in the Jungle
Silicon Valley
Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Fahrenheit 451
Genius: Picasso
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Twin Peaks
Waco
Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
60th Annual Grammy Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Oscars
The Voice
Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown
Jane
The Defiant Ones
The Vietnam War
Wild Wild Country
Casting for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Westworld
Casting for a Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
Silicon Valley
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Casting for a Limited Series
Godless
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Patrick Melrose
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Looming Tower
Casting for a Reality Program
Born This Way
Project Runway
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Voice
Special Visual Effects
Altered Carbon
Game of Thrones
Lost in Space
Stranger Things
Westworld
Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role
Gotham
Mr. Robot
The Alienist
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Period Costumes
Genius: Picassso
Outlander
The Alienist
The Crown
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Contemporary Costumes
Black-ish
Empire
Grace and Frankie
The Assassination of Gianna Versace: American Crime Story
This Is Us
Fantasy and Sci-Fi Costumes
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Fahrenheit 451
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Westworld
Costumes for a Variety or Reality Show
Dancing With the Stars
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program
American Horror Story: Cult
“My Dripping Sleep,” Ozark
“June,” The Handmaid’s Tale
“Seeds, First Blood, After,” The Handmaid’s Tale
Twin Peaks
Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
Grace and Frankie
Silicon Valley
Will & Grace
Production Design for a Period or Fantasy Program
“Dragonstone,” Game of Thrones
“The Boy on the Bridge,” The Alienist
“Beryl,” The Crown
“Ya Shivu v Bolshom Dome Na Kholme,” The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
“Akane No Mai,” Westworld
Production Design for a Variety Special
60th Annual Grammy Awards
Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards
The Oscars
Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Reality Competition Series
Bill Nye Saves the World
Dancing With the Stars
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Hairstyling for a Single Camera Series
Game of Thrones
GLOW
The Crown
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Westworld
Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
American Horror Story: Cult
Genius: Picasso
Godless
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Last Tycoon
Twin Peaks
Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special
Dancing With the Stars
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
Game of Thrones
GLOW
The Handmaid’s Tale
This Is Us
Vikings
Westworld
Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: Cult
Genius: Picasso
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
The Last Tycoon
Twin Peeks
Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: Cult
Game of Thrones
Star Trek: Discovery
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Westworld
Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Speical
Dancing With the Stars
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Saturday Night Live
The Voice
Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Series
America’s Got Talent
Dancing With the Stars
Saturday Night Live
So You Think You Can Dance
The Voice
Lighting Design and Direction for a Variety Special
60th Annual Grammy Awards
71st Annual Tony Awards
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake
The Oscars
Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
Blindspot
Game of Thrones
Marvel’s The Punisher
The Blacklist
Westworld
Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Cobra Kai
GLOW
Saturday Night Live
Shameless
Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program
13 Reasons Why
Mr. Robot
Rick and Morty
Silicon Valley
Westworld
Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program
CONAN Without Borders
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Oscars
Watch What Happens Live
Original Interactive Program
Back to the Moon
Blade Runner 2049: Memory Lab
Coco VR
NASA JPL: Cassini’s Grand Finale
Spider-Man Homecoming VR Experience
Title Design
Altered Carbon
Counterpart
GLOW
The Alienist
Westworld
Title Theme Music
Godless
Marvel’s The Defenders
Somebody Feed Phil
The Last Tycoon
The Putin Interviews
The Tick
Commercial
Amazon, “Alexa Loses Her Voice”
iPhone, “Earth: Shot on iPhone”
Anti-Bullying, “In Real Life – Monica Lewinsky”
Tide, “It’s a Tide Ad”
P&G, “The Talk – My Black Is Beautiful”