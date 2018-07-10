When President Donald Trump went after Jimmy Kimmel at a recent campaign rally in West Columbia, S.C., the late-night host was in the middle of the Montana wilderness with no cell service or WiFi. But now that’s he’s back from vacation, Kimmel has responded.

During Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host disputed Trump’s claim that he had waited on Hollywood Boulevard to greet Trump when the then-host of The Celebrity Apprentice was one of his guests.

“It’s a funny thing. Even the people who like the president know he makes things up. But still it’s weird to hear him tell a lie that specifically involves you,” Kimmel said. “For the record, not only was I not on the sidewalk waiting for him, opening the door of his car—I didn’t even go to his dressing room to say hello before the show.”

Watch the full clip below.