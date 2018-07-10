The Royal Couples Redefined Squad Goals at a Major Royal Air Force Event

It’s a festive week for the royal family.

Just one day after attending the christening of Prince Louis, the royal family was out and about again to celebrate the 100th birthday of the Royal Air Force.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla at the RAF Centenary where they all attended a Royal Air Force Westminster Abbey service.

Royal watchers were equally excited to see the young royal couples — Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate Middleton — together again. From the moment they arrived to event until the end, they made a quite the polished team.

Meghan wore a long-sleeved, full-skirted black Dior dress with a bateau neckline, topped off with a Stephen Jones fascinator. Kate Middleton went with an icy blue dress by her go-to designer, Alexander McQueen, and a hat by Sean Barrett. Prince William and Prince Harry were decked out in their military finest.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip also arrived in style after skipping Monday’s christening, a decision explained by one source as a way to conserve energy for the packed week ahead. The Queen is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump later this week.

After the royal appearance, the family watched the flypast from a balcony at Buckingham Palace with great ceremony.

Meghan and Harry will head straight from the service to Dublin for a two-day tour.