President Donald Trump on Monday night named Brett Kavanaugh as his pick to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court, igniting a contentious confirmation battle as Democrats and Republicans square off over the attempt to swing the nation’s highest tribunal onto a more conservative path.

Kavanaugh’s nomination comes just two weeks after Justice Kennedy, seen as the court’s swing vote, announced his retirement. Fifty-three-year-old Kavanaugh’s opinions on legal precedents, among them Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 court case that secured the right to an abortion, will likely come under particular scrutiny in the coming days.

Here’s what politicians are already saying about Kavanaugh.

“There is no one in America more qualified for this position and no one more deserving.” — President Donald Trump.

“I believe that an independent judiciary is the crown jewel of our constitutional republic. If confirmed by the Senate, I will keep an open mind in every case and I will always strive to preserve the Constitution of the United States and the American rule of law.” — Kavanaugh.

“Judge Kavanaugh has sterling academic credentials. He is widely admired for his intellect, experience, and exemplary judicial temperament. … And his judicial record demonstrates a firm understanding of the role of a judge in our Republic: Setting aside personal views and political preferences in order to interpret our laws as they are written.” — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“In selecting Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, President Trump has put reproductive rights and freedoms and health care protections for millions of Americans on the judicial chopping block. … I will oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same.” — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“Brett is a brilliant jurist who has faithfully applied the Constitution and laws throughout his 12 years on the D.C. Circuit. He is a fine husband, father, and friend — and a man of the highest integrity.” — Former President George W. Bush.

“I look forward to Judge Kavanaugh’s public hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee and to questioning him in a meeting in my office.” — Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a moderate and potentially pivotal vote.

“The Supreme Court will ultimately decide if nearly 800,000 West Virginians with pre-existing conditions will lose their healthcare. This decision will directly impact almost 40% of my state, so I’m very interested in his position on protecting West Virginians with pre-existing conditions.” — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a centrist facing re-election this year.

“I will carefully review and consider the record and qualifications of Judge Brett Kavanaugh.” — Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., another moderate facing re-election this year.

“I look forward to the upcoming hearings, reviewing the record, and meeting personally with Judge Kavanaugh, with an open mind.” — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., a libertarian who’s privately expressed concerns about Kavanaugh’s role during the George W. Bush administration.

“Judge Kavanaugh has a record of adherence to the Constitution and has demonstrated a commitment to interpreting the law — not making it.” — Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., facing a competitive re-election contest in November.

“He would tip the balance of the Supreme Court even more against workers’ rights, civil rights, and women’s rights for decades to come.” — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., a potential 2020 presidential contender.

“President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be a rubber-stamp for an extreme, right-wing agenda pushed by corporations and billionaires.” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

“He is a superb mainstream candidate worthy of the Senate’s consideration.” — Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

“With a subservient Republican Congress and a far-right Supreme Court, there is a real risk that the worst impulses of the Trump presidency will go unchecked.” — No. 2 Senate Democratic leader Richard Durbin of Illinois.

“Sadly, the #Resistance is going to try to bork him by portraying him as a cross between Lex Luthor and Darth Vader.” — Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

“This is a nominee who wants to pave the path to tyranny.” — Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.